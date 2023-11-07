Expand / Collapse search
US

New York pro-Palestinian protesters climb on US mail truck, chant for Israel's destruction in Brooklyn march

Protestors accused Israel of genocide and chanted 'From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Protestors gather in Brooklyn to show support for Palestine amid war with Israel Video

Protestors gather in Brooklyn to show support for Palestine amid war with Israel

Hundreds of New York City demonstrators gathered in Brooklyn to show support for Palestine as Hamas's war with Israel enters its second month. (Source: Peter Gerber)

Hundreds of New York City protestors gathered in Manhattan and Brooklyn on Tuesday night to show support for Palestine, one month after Hamas terrorists began attacking Israel on October 7.

The demonstration began in Manhattan and went over the Manhattan Bridge, before ending at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The protestors were seen climbing a US mail truck in the street, waving Palestinian flags and carrying signs accusing the Israeli and US governments of genocide.

Many signs also criticized President Biden's support of Israel. Protestors were seen holding signs that read "Joe-nicide" and "We did it Joe, we funded the Palestinian genocide."

Other provocative signs read "Honor the martyrs of Palestine" and "By any means necessary." Protestors also blamed the U.S. and Israel for killing children in Gaza, and many chanted the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

NEW JERSEY SEN. CORY BOOKER INTERRUPTED BY PROTESTERS DEMANDING GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Protestors holding sign reading "Honor the martyrs of Palestine"

The demonstration began in Manhattan and went over the Manhattan Bridge before ending at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. (Peter Gerber/Fox News)

"From the river to the sea" is widely believed to be an antisemitic phrase that calls for the destruction of Israel. House Republicans are planning a censure vote against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for using and defending the chant. 

One chant rejected the two-state solution that has been discussed for decades: "We don't want no two-state," the crowd chanted, "We want it all."

The march came as the Israeli government ramped up its efforts to surround and infiltrate Gaza City, a hotbed for Hamas terror activity. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 10,300 Palestinians have been killed since fighting began on October 7. 

LIBERAL CITY COUNCIL DEMANDS BIDEN PUSH FOR ISRAELI CEASE-FIRE TO END 'CURRENT VIOLENCE' IN GAZA

Sign at pro-Palestinian protest

Protestors were seen waving signs that read "Joe-nicide" and "We did it Joe, we funded the Palestinian genocide." (Peter Gerber/Fox News)

The Tuesday demonstration was also a day after the "New York Stands with Israel" rally, which attracted thousands of Israel supporters to Central Park on Monday evening.

Protestors with Palestinian flags on mail truck

Some protestors climbed on top of a mail truck and waved Palestinian flags. (Peter Gerber/Fox News)

Many of the pro-Israel demonstrators at Monday's rally chanted "Bring them home," a reference to the over 200 hostages that were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and taken into Gaza and are held by Hamas and other terror groups. Several Americans are among the captives, along with around 50 Thai workers and dozens of children.

Demonstrators holding banner reading "By any means necessary"

Other controversial signs read "Honor the martyrs of Palestine" and "By any means necessary." (Peter Gerber/Fox News)

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andreamvacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.