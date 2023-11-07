Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Democrats fail to shield Rashida Tlaib from House censure vote over her anti-Israel remarks

It's the second time in two weeks the House is considering a Tlaib censure

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
House Democrats failed to shield progressive Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from a looming censure on Tuesday, teeing up a vote on whether to punish her for inflammatory anti-Israel comments.

A single Democratic lawmaker joined most House Republicans to advance the censure resolution, a largely symbolic reprimand, with a vote to kill the measure falling short 208 to 213.

Six Republican lawmakers voted to table the resolution, which would have effectively killed it – Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Ken Buck, R-Colo., John Duarte, R-Calif., Mike Garcia, R-Calif., Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., and Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

It was not immediately clear which Democratic lawmaker voted with Republicans to move the censure forward. The actual vote on censuring Tlaib is expected to now occur on Wednesday.

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF ‘COMPLICITY’ IN CHILDREN'S DEATHS AFTER CLAIMING HE SUPPORTED ‘GENOCIDE’ IN GAZA

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., waits to vote during the House floor after the third failed vote to elect a new Speaker of the House in the Capitol on Friday, October 20, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Tlaib, clad in a traditional Palestinian garment called a keffiyeh, sat in the front row of the House chamber between fellow progressive Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Summer Lee, D-Pa. 

She spoke in her own defense after the vote, at one point nearly in tears while being consoled by Rep. Ilhan Omar, R-Minn.

"It is important to separate people and governments," Tlaib said. "The idea that criticizing the Israeli government is antisemtici sets a dangerous precedent."

Tlaib's voice broke with emotion as she held up a photo of her grandmother in Palestine as she said, "Palestinians are not disposable."

She has been under fire by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over her response to the war between Israel and Hamas. Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, has been vocal about the Israeli government for years and has recently espoused phrases that even her colleagues in the House Democratic caucus deemed antisemitic.

TLAIB SAYS GOP ‘DISTORTING’ HER POSITION ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR WITH CENSURE RESOLUTIONS: ‘OBVIOUS LIES’

Rep. Rich McCormick introduced the censure resolution that is advancing on Tuesday (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In particular, she has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination. The phrase has also been co-opted by terror group Hamas, which infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7 and slaughtered 1,4000 Israelis – mostly civilians.

House Republicans introduced two different censures aimed at censuring Tlaib on Monday. 

TLAIB ACCUSES BIDEN OF SUPPORTING ‘GENOCIDE’ OF PALESTINIANS, WARNS: ‘WE WILL REMEMBER IN 2024’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced a modified version of her previous Tlaib censure, which failed to advance last week. Meanwhile, Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., one of the 22 Republicans to vote against Greene's resolution, introduced his own. 

McCormick's resolution advanced on Tuesday afternoon, while Greene's is expected to have a preliminary vote later in the evening.

Marjorie Taylor Greene holds up phone with app

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's resolution to censure Tlaib failed last week but she introduced a revised version on Monday (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

His legislation accused Tlaib of "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel." 

Democrats' bid to shield Tlaib largely failed due to having too many absences on their side of the aisle. If all members were present, Republicans could have only lost four votes to still advance the censure.

