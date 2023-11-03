Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rhode Island

Liberal city council demands Biden push for Israeli ceasefire to end 'current violence' in Gaza

'Hundreds of thousands of lives are at imminent risk if a cease-fire is not achieved and humanitarian aid is not delivered without delay,' the resolution reads

Kyle Morris By Kyle Morris Fox News
Published
close
White House clarifies that it is not calling for a ceasefire in Israel Video

White House clarifies that it is not calling for a ceasefire in Israel

Former National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot reacts to statements made by the White House regarding a ceasefire, Russia’s involvement in Israel and the arrest of a terror suspect who was released at the U.S. border.

The Providence City Council in Rhode Island has passed a resolution calling on the Biden administration to order a ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution, which urges the administration to call for an end to the "current violence" and send humanitarian assistance to Gaza, was passed Thursday evening and notes that the "armed violence has claimed the lives of over 7,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis, including Americans, and wounded thousands more" from October 7 to October 27.

"All human life is precious, and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law," the resolution stated.

The resolution also called on federal leaders from the Rhode Island delegation to use their platforms to achieve the effort.

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA, COUNCIL MEETING EXPLODES OVER RESOLUTION BLAMING ISRAEL AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

Israel-Hamas war, Providence resolution

The resolution, which was passed Thursday evening, urges the administration to call for an end to the "current violence" and send humanitarian assistance to Gaza. (Getty Images, Providence City Council)

"Hundreds of thousands of lives are at imminent risk if a cease-fire is not achieved and humanitarian aid is not delivered without delay," the resolution reads. "All members of the Rhode Island Federal Delegation must use the platform provided by their office to advocate for measures that will result in the least amount of death and violence."

The motion also noted that the "Federal Government holds immense diplomatic power to save Israeli and Palestinian lives."

Members of the city council urged the Biden administration "to immediately call for and facilitate de-escalation and ceasefire to urgently end the current violence" and called "upon the Biden administration to promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

HEZBOLLAH CLAIMS TO STRIKE ISRAELI ARMY WITH TWO SUICIDE DRONES: REPORT

Rockets midair, launched from Gaza.

Gaza launches rockets toward Israel. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP)

The passage of the resolution was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Councilman Miguel Sanchez, who noted that the Providence City Council "became one of [the] first legislative bodies in the country to pass a resolution urging our federal delegation and [Biden] to call for a ceasefire!"

Sanchez, a Democrat who represents Ward 6 and currently serves as the council's majority whip, previously worked as a staffer for Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee's office. He was fired from the position, however, after "voicing his pro-Palestine stance online" by sharing a video to X of him marching in a pro-Palestine rally, according to Providence's ABC 6 news.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"While we do not comment on the details of personnel matters, we can say that the individual’s words and actions became a major distraction to the daily work of the governor’s office," the office told the outlet on Tuesday.

Miguel Sanchez, Providence City Council

The passage of the resolution was announced on X by Councilman Miguel Sanchez, who noted that the Providence City Council "became one of [the] first legislative bodies in the country to pass a resolution urging our federal delegation and [Biden] to call for a ceasefire!" (Providence City Council)

Following his removal from the position, Sanchez received support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The action taken by the Providence City Council comes a little more than a week after the Richmond City Council in California passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, and an end to all existing and future U.S. military aid to Israel, according to California's KRON4 news.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.