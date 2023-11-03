Liberal city council demands Biden push for Israeli ceasefire to end 'current violence' in Gaza

The Providence City Council in Rhode Island has passed a resolution calling on the Biden administration to order a ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution, which urges the administration to call for an end to the "current violence" and send humanitarian assistance to Gaza, was passed Thursday evening and notes that the "armed violence has claimed the lives of over 7,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis, including Americans, and wounded thousands more" from October 7 to October 27.

"All human life is precious, and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law," the resolution stated.

The resolution also called on federal leaders from the Rhode Island delegation to use their platforms to achieve the effort.

RICHMOND, CALIFORNIA, COUNCIL MEETING EXPLODES OVER RESOLUTION BLAMING ISRAEL AFTER HAMAS ATTACK

"Hundreds of thousands of lives are at imminent risk if a cease-fire is not achieved and humanitarian aid is not delivered without delay," the resolution reads. "All members of the Rhode Island Federal Delegation must use the platform provided by their office to advocate for measures that will result in the least amount of death and violence."

The motion also noted that the "Federal Government holds immense diplomatic power to save Israeli and Palestinian lives."

Members of the city council urged the Biden administration "to immediately call for and facilitate de-escalation and ceasefire to urgently end the current violence" and called "upon the Biden administration to promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

HEZBOLLAH CLAIMS TO STRIKE ISRAELI ARMY WITH TWO SUICIDE DRONES: REPORT

The passage of the resolution was announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Councilman Miguel Sanchez, who noted that the Providence City Council "became one of [the] first legislative bodies in the country to pass a resolution urging our federal delegation and [Biden] to call for a ceasefire!"

Sanchez, a Democrat who represents Ward 6 and currently serves as the council's majority whip, previously worked as a staffer for Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee's office. He was fired from the position, however, after "voicing his pro-Palestine stance online" by sharing a video to X of him marching in a pro-Palestine rally, according to Providence's ABC 6 news.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

"While we do not comment on the details of personnel matters, we can say that the individual’s words and actions became a major distraction to the daily work of the governor’s office," the office told the outlet on Tuesday.

Following his removal from the position, Sanchez received support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island and Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The action taken by the Providence City Council comes a little more than a week after the Richmond City Council in California passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, and an end to all existing and future U.S. military aid to Israel, according to California's KRON4 news.