New York
Published

New York police searching for prisoner who escaped from custody

The officers involved have been suspended from duty and will also face 'internal disciplinary charges'

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers early Sunday.

Geraldo Rojas was in the custody of the Westchester County Department of Corrections when he managed to escape, Yonkers police said.

geraldo rojas

Geraldo Rojas escaped the custody of Westchester County Department of Corrections officers.  (Yonkers Police Department)

The Yonkers Police Department is assisting the Westchester County Department of Public Safety in the manhunt for Rojas. 

Yonkers police said Rojas had been serving time for a series of robbery-related charges

The county is investigating Rojas’ escape to understand the circumstances that led to it. The officers involved have been suspended from duty and "will also face internal disciplinary charges." 

Anyone with information on Rojas’ whereabouts is being asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900. 

