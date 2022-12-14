Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

New York police search for knife-wielding man who took chicken nuggets, hamburgers from McDonald's

New York City police say the man robbed the McDonald's on Dec. 5

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in New York City are looking for a knife-wielding man who allegedly took chicken nuggets and hamburgers from a McDonald's in the Bronx.

The New York City Police Department said the man allegedly threatened the McDonald's cashier at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 and went behind the counter to take food, according to FOX 5.

Officials say that the man took more than two dozen chicken nuggets and two double cheeseburgers.

Police say no individuals were hurt during the incident. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

