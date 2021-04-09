New York men harassing, mocking NYPD cops in alarming video

Video shows a group of young New York City men surrounding an NYPD SUV and hurling insults at the officers inside while placing a pig-shaped squeaky toy on the hood and waving a filthy, damaged American flag.

The city’s largest police union shared the video on Twitter Friday but said it had been recorded Tuesday in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

It shows several men surrounding the SUV and mocking the officers inside.

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

One member in the group was using a megaphone to hurl a slew of profanities at two officers who were inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up.

In addition to a two-minute long string of profanities, he accused them of beating their wives.

"That’s a pig, that’s a gift for you, b----," someone said in the video after one of the men placed the rubber pig on the hood of the police vehicle.

When the officers had apparently had enough and started to drive away, the men sang "nananana, hey, hey, hey, goodbye."

The New York City Police Benevolent Association called out city lawmakers after the incident.

"Listen to the hate and harassment directed at these two @NYPD30Pct Neighborhood Coordination Officers. Why? No reason apart from the uniform," the union tweeted. "We know these haters don't speak for the community. But the politicians think they do. That's the problem. #WeNeedPolice"

Amid far-left calls to defund the police, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spent part of Thursday defending a plan to take $2 billion in coronavirus relief and spend it on jobless people and illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, hate crimes against Asian-American New Yorkers have tripled so far in 2021 compared to the same point last year, murders are up nearly 12%, and shootings have climbed by more than 40%.

Earlier this week police responded to a murder-suicide after a 9-year-old girl called 911 to say her father had gunned down her mom and two half-sisters before killing himself at her birthday party in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood.

"She was just calling 911, you know, if you can imagine, it’s horrific, the 911, saying, ‘Daddy was coming over for my birthday, and he shot people,’" NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Tuesday, according to the New York Post. "And she was weeping and crying [that she] didn’t have presents. It was heartbreaking to hear that. We found her hidden in a closet."

The New York City Council voted in July to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget.