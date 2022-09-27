Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York man who attacked elderly Asian woman gets 17 1/2 year sentence after pleading guilty to hate crime

The New York City suspect punched the Filipino woman more than 100 times in the brutal assault

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
New York Asian woman hit 125 times during hate crime by man with lengthy rap sheet Video

New York Asian woman hit 125 times during hate crime by man with lengthy rap sheet

Tammel Esco is under arrest for punching an Asian woman more than 125 times and repeatedly stomping on her in a random attack.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

A New York man who punched a 67-year-old Asian woman more than 100 times as she tried to enter her apartment building earlier this year was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to committing a violent hate crime. 

Tammel Esco, 42, left the victim with bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, and other bruises and lacerations. 

The brutal assault was caught on surveillance video, which shows the woman putting a key in the door of her apartment building before Esco attacks her from behind. 

  • New York hate crime
    Image 1 of 2

    Tammel Esco, 42, approached the elderly Asian woman as she was entering her apartment building and attacked her.  (Yonkers Police Department)

  • Yonkers police anti-asian attack
    Image 2 of 2

    Photo shows screengrab of video of anti-Asian attack in Yonkers on March 11, 2022. (Yonkers Police Department)

Esco punched the woman, who is of Filipino descent, more than 100 times, spit on her, stomped her on her upper body, and called her an "Asian b----." 

"Today’s agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence," Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement on Tuesday. 

NEW YORK CITY SUBWAY ASSAULT VICTIM ACCUSES MAYOR OF BREAKING PROMISES

"I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource at our disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable."

  • New York hate crime
    Image 1 of 3

    The suspect punched the woman more than 100 times, leaving her with bleeding on the brain and multiple lacerations.  (Yonkers Police Department)

  • New York hate crime
    Image 2 of 3

    Esco pleaded guilty to attacking the woman in March.  (Yonkers Police Department)

  • New York hate crime
    Image 3 of 3

    Security footage captured Esco attacking the Filipino woman.  (Yonkers Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Esco was originally charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and second-degree assault as a hate crime. 

Under the plea deal that was struck on Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault as a hate crime. He'll be sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on Nov. 29. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 