New York City

New York man arrested after 11 NYPD vehicles damaged in vandalism spree

Christian Genwright faces 14 counts of criminal mischief and weapon possession charges

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A 22-year-old man was arrested in New York City after nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles were vandalized on Monday night, according to authorities.

Christian Genwright, of Valley Stream, New York, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday night in connection with the vandalized vehicles, the NYPD said.

The vandalism spree happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in Jamaica, Queens.

Police said officers from the 116 Precinct had been alerted to the vandalization in the neighborhood and found 11 different police vehicles, both marked and unmarked, with damage.

NYPD patrol car with broken back window being towed

Police said 11 NYPD vehicles, marked and unmarked, were damaged in a vandalism spree in Queens, New York, on Monday night. (Peter Gerber)

The vehicles, which were parked and unoccupied at the time of the incident, sustained damage from an unknown object, according to investigators.

NYPD officer outside unmarked car with hole in windshield

All the damaged vehicles were parked and unoccupied at the time of the vandalism, police said. (Peter Gerber)

Photos from the scene show police vehicles with broken windshields and side mirrors, and damaged tires.

The rear window of one marked police car appeared to be completely shattered. Another unmarked vehicle was seen with a hole pierced through its windshield.

NYPD patrol car with broken back window being towed

Police said the 11 NYPD vehicles sustained damage from an unknown object. (Peter Gerber)

Police did not immediately provide a suspected motive for the vandalism.

Genwright was charged with reckless endangerment, 14 counts of criminal mischief, two counts of possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Online records show that his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026.
