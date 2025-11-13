New York man arrested after 11 NYPD vehicles damaged in vandalism spree

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 22-year-old man was arrested in New York City after nearly a dozen NYPD vehicles were vandalized on Monday night, according to authorities.

Christian Genwright, of Valley Stream, New York, was arrested in Queens on Tuesday night in connection with the vandalized vehicles, the NYPD said.

The vandalism spree happened around 11 p.m. Monday night in Jamaica, Queens.

Police said officers from the 116 Precinct had been alerted to the vandalization in the neighborhood and found 11 different police vehicles, both marked and unmarked, with damage.

The vehicles, which were parked and unoccupied at the time of the incident, sustained damage from an unknown object, according to investigators.

Photos from the scene show police vehicles with broken windshields and side mirrors, and damaged tires.

The rear window of one marked police car appeared to be completely shattered. Another unmarked vehicle was seen with a hole pierced through its windshield.

Police did not immediately provide a suspected motive for the vandalism.

Genwright was charged with reckless endangerment, 14 counts of criminal mischief, two counts of possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. Online records show that his next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2026.