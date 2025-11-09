NYC firefighter dies after battling all-hands blaze on Brooklyn rooftop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year veteran of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) died in the line of duty on Saturday, Commissioner Robert S. Tucker and Mayor Eric Adams announced.

Firefighter Patrick Brady, 42, was working on the roof of an all-hands apartment fire in Brooklyn "when he suffered a medical episode and went into cardiac arrest," a media release said.

Fellow FDNY firefighters and emergency medical services members treated him at the scene, before he was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

"The entire FDNY is heartbroken over the loss of Firefighter Patrick Brady," Commissioner Tucker said in a statement. "Firefighter Brady was a dedicated public servant, and firefighting was in his blood. We are thinking of his family, friends, and fellow members as we join them in mourning this immense loss."

Brady was a resident of Queens. He is survived by his wife, Kara, and his two brothers, Jimmy and Brian, who are also FDNY firefighters. Brady's cousins and uncles also serve in the FDNY.

"Firefighter Brady came from a family of firefighters — all dedicated to protecting the lives of their fellow New Yorkers," Mayor Adams said in a statement. "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his wife, Kara, and his entire family during this difficult time."

No details were given about the fire, other than it was a 5-alarm, during a news conference.

Brady is the 1,163rd member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements are pending.

On Sunday, "FDNY members will place purple and black bunting on the exterior of FDNY Ladder 120 where Firefighter Patrick Brady served," the department said.