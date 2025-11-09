Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYC firefighter dies after battling all-hands blaze on Brooklyn rooftop

42-year-old firefighter collapsed during 5-alarm Brooklyn apartment fire, survived by wife Kara

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
An 11-year veteran of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) died in the line of duty on Saturday, Commissioner Robert S. Tucker and Mayor Eric Adams announced.

Firefighter Patrick Brady, 42, was working on the roof of an all-hands apartment fire in Brooklyn "when he suffered a medical episode and went into cardiac arrest," a media release said.

Fellow FDNY firefighters and emergency medical services members treated him at the scene, before he was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

"The entire FDNY is heartbroken over the loss of Firefighter Patrick Brady," Commissioner Tucker said in a statement. "Firefighter Brady was a dedicated public servant, and firefighting was in his blood. We are thinking of his family, friends, and fellow members as we join them in mourning this immense loss."

FDNY fallen firefighter Patrick Brady

New York firefighter Patrick Brady, 42, died in the line of duty on Nov. 8, 2025, after he fought a blaze from the roof of a building in Brooklyn. (X/@FDNY)

Brady was a resident of Queens. He is survived by his wife, Kara, and his two brothers, Jimmy and Brian, who are also FDNY firefighters. Brady's cousins and uncles also serve in the FDNY.

"Firefighter Brady came from a family of firefighters — all dedicated to protecting the lives of their fellow New Yorkers," Mayor Adams said in a statement. "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to his wife, Kara, and his entire family during this difficult time."

FNDY Patrick Brady, center, in group photo

FDNY Firefighter Patrick Brady, center, surrounded by his colleagues in this shared photo on an unspecified date.  (X/@FDNY)

No details were given about the fire, other than it was a 5-alarm, during a news conference.  

FDNY logo

Logo of the Fire Department of the City of New York. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto)

Brady is the 1,163rd member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements are pending. 

On Sunday, "FDNY members will place purple and black bunting on the exterior of FDNY Ladder 120 where Firefighter Patrick Brady served," the department said.
