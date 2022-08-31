New York legislation designates Times Square a 'gun free' zone

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City authorities are posting new signs declaring the iconic Times Square a "Gun Free Zone."

This comes ahead of a new state law that takes effect on Thursday, which declares several places off limits for guns.

Parks, churches and theaters have also been deemed "sensitive" places.

The measure passed following a June Supreme Court decision in NYSRPA v. Bruen that expanded gun rights.

PRESIDENT BIDEN BOTCHES AR-15 FACTS WHILE STUMPING AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE IN PENNSYLVANIA

It also sets strict standards for issuing concealed carry concealed carry permits.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul explained Friday that legislators acted quickly on the high court's ruling because it had "destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose."

"A week ago, the Supreme Court issued a reckless decision removing century-old limitations on who is allowed to carry concealed weapons in our state — senselessly sending us backward and putting the safety of our residents in jeopardy," Hochul said in a July statement. "Today, we are taking swift and bold action to protect New Yorkers. After a close review of the NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision and extensive discussions with constitutional and policy experts, advocates, and legislative partners, I am proud to sign this landmark legislative package that will strengthen our gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons."

Hochul pledged to combat the gun violence epidemic.

NYC OFFICIAL ACCUSES TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT OF CREATING 'ANTI-LATINO HATRED' AFTER 80 MORE MIGRANTS ARRIVE

Conversely, gun owners claim the New York law improperly limits their constitutional rights.

Sheriffs in upstate New York told The Associated Press that additional work from the law will slow applications even further.

Advocates note that the list of prohibited spaces will make it difficult for people with legal permits to move around in public and those entering private businesses carrying guns could do so only with permission.

The law requires that applicants for a permit complete 16 hours of classroom training, two hours of live-fire exercises and provide a list of social media accounts over the past three years as part of a "character and conduct" review.

There have been reports of long lines and county clerks' offices and surges in applications before the law takes effect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A federal judge is expected to rule soon on a motion that challenges multiple provisions of the law.

Hochul's office also announced in July that an appeals board would be created for applicants whose license or renewal is denied or revoked. That board will take effect in April of next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.