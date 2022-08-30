NYC official accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of creating 'anti-Latino hatred' after 80 more migrants arrive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top New York City immigration official claimed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is stoking "anti-Latino hatred" by transporting illegal immigrants from the border.

More than 80 migrants arrived in New York Tuesday amid criticism of the Big Apple's handling of the influx.

"The treatment that they're receiving in Texas is to be condemned," said New York City Commissioner of Immigrant Affairs Manuel Castro.

Abbott has sent has sent more than 1,500 migrants to New York City in a bid to draw attention to the ongoing immigration crisis on the southern border.

5 MORE MIGRANT BUSES FROM TEXAS ARRIVE IN NYC AS ABBOTT CALLS OUT ADAMS' 'HYPOCRISY'

Castro went on to claim that Abbott is "using human beings to create anti-immigrant and anti-Latino hatred."

NPR BLASTS GOP GOVERNORS FOR BUSING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO DC ‘WITH NO PLAN FOR WHAT’S NEXT'

Supporters see Abbott's bus program as forcing liberal cities and government to deal with the reality of mass illegal immigration — New York City and Washington D.C. have historically positioned themselves as "sanctuary cities."

Critics say the buses are a cheap ploy for political relevancy.

"He’s weaponizing asylum seekers," Castro previously said of the migrant buses. "It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes."

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT PLEDGES TO KEEP SENDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS TO NYC, DC DESPITE MAYORS' OUTRAGE

The buses of migrants have proved difficult for New York City and Washington D.C. to handle. A planned intake center in New York has not been set up, and in Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser is taking criticism for migrants missing school

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the city's resources are being stretched thin as they provide shelter, food, legal services and more for the hundreds of immigrants bussed into the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city's shelter system is "right up at its capacity," and they are looking into expanding and renting hotel space.