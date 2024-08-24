Expand / Collapse search
New York

New York infant mauled, killed by dogs in attic while parents smoked marijuana: Police

Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver, both 19, are charged with manslaughter

A New York couple was arrested after they left their three-month-old baby alone with two dogs in their attic, where the child was fatally mauled by the animals, according to police.

Sulamain Hawkins and Anastasia Weaver, both 19, are charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of the baby, Sulamain Hawkins Jr., Rochester Police said in a news release.

The pair were at a home in Rochester on Aug. 3 when they left their baby asleep in the attic with the dogs and went downstairs to smoke marijuana, police said.

When they returned to the attic to check on the baby, they discovered that the baby had been attacked by at least one of the dogs, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police, child protective services and the Monroe County district attorney's office conducted an investigation into what happened to the baby.

Hawkins and Weaver were arrested on Wednesday, police said. The two were arraigned on Thursday on manslaughter charges and are scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday.

The dogs were euthanized in response to the baby's death, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.