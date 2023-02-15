New York's first execution in decades could be ISIS-inspired murderer who killed 8 in terror attack: reports

A violent Islamic extremist who plowed a flatbed truck through a bicycle path in 2017, killing eight and injuring more, could be the first inmate executed in New York in 60 years if a federal jury agrees on the death penalty.

Sayfullo Saipov, 35, was convicted last month of 28 counts, including eight counts for murder, in connection with the ISIS-inspired attack .

Saipov drove multiple blocks in a bicycle path and then slammed into a school bus before police arrived, according to court documents. Responding officers shot him, and he later asked investigators if he could display an ISIS flag in the hospital room.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Houle said during the trial that Saipov has "no remorse" for the crime and told detectives it "made him happy."

New York ended its death penalty in 2007 and hasn't carried out a state execution since 1963, according to The Associated Press.

But Saipov's trial took place in federal court.

He would be the first federal convict put to death in New York since 1954, when the mobster Gerhard Arthur Puff got the electric chair for the murder of an FBI agent, the New York Post reported.

Until 1972, the Empire State had carried out the second-most executions of any state, according to the paper.

Another prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman, said Saipov was "proud" of the murders.

"He was happy with what he had done that day," he told jurors. "He was happy about the terrorist attack... He had done what he came to do."

The massacre killed six foreign tourists and two Americans in New York City on Oct. 31, 2017.

David Stern, Saipov's defense attorney, asked the jurors to "not be like him" and spare him the death penalty. The alternative is life imprisonment without parole.

"Sayfullo Saipov did a terrible, terrible thing, and whatever you decide, he’ll pay a terrible price," he said.

Fox News' Marta Dhanis and The Associated Press contributed to this report.