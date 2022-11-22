New York court upholds bail for teen in connection with shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home

An appeals court ruled Tuesday that the bail set by a New York judge against a teenager after his arrest in connection with a shooting in front of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home was not unconstitutional.

Defense attorneys for Noah Green, 18, had appealed the Suffolk County District Attorney's decision to seek bail, arguing it was excessive. The court set Green's bail $1 million cash, $2 million bond or a $10 million partially secured bond.

"We are pleased with the higher court’s decision," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said. "As I have stated before, in Suffolk County, we investigate every time that a gun is illegally fired. In this case, the gun used in the shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s house on October 9th was allegedly recovered from the pocket of this defendant. This ruling solidifies our commitment to justly pursuing charges on those perpetrating violence in our community. Again, the investigation in this case is not over."

Green is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third-degree and resisting arrest.

The Oct. 9 shooting unfolded outside Zeldin's home in Shirley, N.Y. At the time, the Republican lawmaker was running on a tough-on-crime platform for governor against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, where he criticized, among other things, cashless bail. He lost Hochul on Election Day.

Zeldin and his wife were not home when the shots were fired and had recently left to attend a Columbus Day parade in the Bronx.

Green was arrested on Oct. 31 after fleeing from a stolen vehicle and jumping on top of a police car before reaching for a gun in his pocket, prosecutors said.

The weapon allegedly matched the one used in front of Zeldin's home. Additionally, two .9mm casings were found in the stolen car and were believed to have been used in the shooting, authorities said.

The charges against Green stem from his arrest. He has not yet been charged with anything related to the shooting in front of Zeldin's home, prosecutors said.

That incident is still under investigation, they said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.