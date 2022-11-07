NY teen charged in shooting outside Republican candidate Lee Zeldin’s home ordered held on $1M cash bail

The 18-year-old suspect charged in connection to an October shooting outside New York Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin’s home was arraigned on Long Island on Monday, a day before Election Day.

Noah Green was arraigned at Cromarty Court Complex in Riverhead, N.Y., on seven counts in connection to a drive-by shooting that unfolded outside Zeldin's home in Shirley, N.Y., on Oct. 9.

Zeldin, who is running on a tough-on-crime platform ridiculing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul's support for cashless bail, said his twin 16-year-old daughters were downstairs in the kitchen doing homework at the time they heard gunfire outside just feet away. The girls locked themselves in an upstairs bathroom and called 911.

Zeldin and his wife were not home and had recently left to attend a Columbus Day parade in the Bronx.

Home surveillance cameras showed three people. One wounded victim was seen lying beneath the porch, while another was seen lying beneath a bush just feet away. The third uninjured person moved around the property freely. The two wounded individuals were Joel Murphy and Elijah Robinson, two 17-year-olds, the New York Post reported.

Green was ultimately charged last week with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third-degree, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third-degree and resisting arrest.

If convicted on the top charge, a C felony, Noah Green faces a maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars.

The prosecutor asked for $1 million cash bail, a $2 million insurance bond, and $10 million partially secured bond, which was granted by the judge. The defense called the bail excessive. While requesting bail, the prosecutor cited the felony weapons charges, the resisting arrest charge in which Green allegedly reached for a gun in his pocket, and other additional violence linked to the charges associated with the weapon and stolen vehicle.

"In Suffolk County, we investigate every time that a gun is illegally fired, and we pursue charges on those perpetrating violence in our community," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "Here, thanks to the amazing work of the investigators from my office and Suffolk County Police Department detectives, the gun used in the shooting in front of Congressman Zeldin’s house was quickly recovered from the pocket of this defendant."

"Moreover, the Suffolk County Crime lab was able to link this gun to a bullet from the shooting near Congressman Zeldin’s residence, as well as shell casings located in the stolen car believed to have been used in the shooting," Tierney added. "This indictment should send a message that in Suffolk County we will not tolerate violence. The investigation in this case is not over."

Green is not charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. The defense says this is because Green was driving the black Honda CRV, which was often rented out to members of the community.

Two 9mm shell casings linked to the shooting outside of Zeldin's home were found in the SUV. One shell casing was in the windshield and the other was in the hood of the vehicle. The defense attorney also argued that his client has never been in trouble with the law, was a standout basketball player at Wyandanch High School, that there is no allegation that Green is the person who used the weapon in a crime. The defense attorney says his client denies any involvement in the shooting and has not been charged with that. The investigation is ongoing.

"Bail is extremely high. It's unconstitutionally excessive," defense attorney, Christopher Cassar, told Fox News.

Green's mother and another male family member were in court on Monday. The male family member was decked out in red, and the mother has red hair. The Post has reported that police sources say the shooting involved Bloods' gang members. The prosecution did not mention gang involvement, however, the defense attorney said there is no allegation that his client is a gang member or with a gang.