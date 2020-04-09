New York's coronavirus cases now top every country outside US, Johns Hopkins researchers say

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York's cases of coronavirus have surpassed every country in the world besides the United States as of Thursday.

Data collected by Johns Hopkins University revealed the hardest-hit state in America is grappling with 151,079 cases of COVID-19, surpassing Spain, which has a confirmed 148,220 cases.

New York City -- the epicenter of the virus in the state and country -- is on the cusp of surpassing China in the next 24 hours with its number of cases. The city has reported 81,803 positive cases of COVID-19, inching up behind China -- which is where the virus originated -- which has 82,883 cases.

In total, 6,269 people have died in New York -- 4,571 of those deaths happened in the city.