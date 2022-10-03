New York college student's relative shot, killed at nearby hotel during 'Family Weekend'

New York police responding to reports of a man shot at a hotel during a nearby college’s "Family Weekend" discovered bomb-making "manuals" and materials that could be used for explosives, authorities recently announced.

One man died, and two suspects were taken into custody after a shooting at a Poughkeepsie, New York, hotel early Sunday morning, authorities said. The fatally wounded victim was later revealed to have been a relative of a student at nearby Marist College, which was in the midst of its "Family Weekend" at the time.

Poughkeepsie is located about 80 miles from New York City, and is also home to Vassar College and nearby Dutchess Community College. The death and disturbing discoveries come at a time when relatives are visiting their loved ones’ campuses for similar weekend reunions.

Officers with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were called to a Courtyard Marriott on South Road near Evergreen Avenue in Poughkeepsie around 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a "disturbance" that involved shots being fired, the agency wrote in a post on Facebook.

NYC POLICE SEEK 6 'WITNESSES' IN BRUTAL MURDER, DISMEMBERMENT OF BROOKLYN WOMAN FOUND STUFFED INTO SUITCASES

Police arrived and discovered the wounded victim inside the hotel. He was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved.

Investigators determined shots were fired both inside and outside the hotel, which is located just over four miles from Marist College.

A search of the building revealed "manuals related to the making of explosive devices, as well as materials with the potential to be used as explosives" in a hotel room, police said.

NEW YORK CITY PARAMEDIC STABBING: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS SET FOR SLAIN FDNY EMS LT. ALISON RUSSO-ELLING

Police determined there were no other injuries, but have not released the identities of the two suspects or the victim.

A spokesperson for Marist College identified the victim as the family member of a student, but would not confirm how the victim was related to the student

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and we are offering the full support of the Marist community," the spokesperson wrote in a statement. "We remain in contact with local authorities and will keep our community informed with any updates."

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS NEW YORK STATE POLICE RESCUE TEEN FROM BURNING CAR: 'PREVENTED A TRAGEDY'

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Local news station NBC 4 New York cited a "source" in reporting that the victim was an innocent bystander who was visiting his son for the "Family Weekend" events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the report, the suspects were allegedly smoking a "PCP-like substance" in a hotel room when the gunman went to the lobby for coffee. The gunman then allegedly began arguing with people in the lobby, at which time the suspect opened fire on the victim, the outlet reported.