NYC police seek 6 'witnesses' in brutal murder, dismemberment of Brooklyn woman found stuffed into suitcases

The NYPD announced on Sunday that they were looking for six so-called witnesses who may have been present during the murder and/or dismemberment of a Brooklyn woman brutally killed in an apartment.

The remains of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson were found stuffed into two suitcases in an apartment on Linwood St. near Atlantic Ave. in Cypress Hills on Sept. 21, police said.

The woman had been missing for several days when officers made the gruesome discovery.

"Our detectives need your help in identifying the following pictured individuals who are being sought as WITNESSES ONLY in connection to a homicide that occurred within the confines of the 75 Precinct," NYPD’s 75th Precinct tweeted on Sunday. "Please DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-8477 (TIPS) with info. #YourCityYourCall."

Police shared photos of five women and one man being sought in connection to the case.

The building’s super had received complaints from tenants objecting to a foul odor coming from the apartment and let the officers in to perform a wellness check weeks ago, PIX 11 reported.

N.Y. Daily News reported that police also took Johnson’s boyfriend into custody on Sunday.

Neighbors told the newspaper that he routinely beat Johnson in the hallway.

"He broke her ribs, her legs, a couple months ago," Stephanie Harris, 33, told the Daily News after Johnson was found dead. "She came back, she was on crutches. And he broke her apartment down, broke the TVs in her apartment. And I cried to her, like ‘Listen, I don’t want to see you on the news.’

"He always said, ‘The only way you get out is when your mother’s gonna bury you, b---h,’" she added.

Police sources told the Daily News that Johnson’s boyfriend had been spotted leaving the building carrying a duffel bag with a friend. A meat clever was found next to Johnson’s mutilated corpse.