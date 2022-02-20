Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Violent attacks continue on NYC subway, 2 people stabbed over 30-minute span

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to combat subway crimes on Friday

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Nassau County official on NYC crime surge: 'Criminals have more rights than victims and officers' Video

Nassau County official on NYC crime surge: 'Criminals have more rights than victims and officers'

Nassau County, NY Executive Bruce Blakeman slams NYC officials for vilifying law enforcement and blaming guns for a rise in violent crime rather than their 'soft-on-crime' policies

Two stabbings unfolded over the course of about 30 minutes in the New York City subway system on Saturday. 

The first stabbing occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in Washington Heights while a 24-year-old man was waiting in the mezzanine, WABC reported. Two teens allegedly approached the man and tried to rob him. 

The teens reportedly stabbed the man before running away. The man refused medical treatment and is expected to survive, WABC reported. 

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Police officers on patrol around Times Square subway station on May 15, 2020 in New York City.  (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Police officers on patrol around Times Square subway station on May 15, 2020 in New York City.  (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty)

MAN STABBED NEAR NYC SUBWAY STATION, SUSPECT FLEES, POLICE SAY

About 30 minutes later, another man was stabbed in Morningside Heights. A 31-year-old man was riding on a southbound train when he spotted another man smoking on the train, the outlet reported. 

The 31-year-old asked the smoking man to move and was reportedly stabbed in the arm with a knife. 

No arrests have been made, WABC reported. The NYPD did not immediately respond to Fox News’ inquiry on the stabbings. 

The stabbings were only two of four violent attacks within the subway system on Saturday, according to WABC. 

Subway slashings increased by 29% last year compared to 2020. There have been at least 27 slashings so far this year, which is up 35% compared to the same time period in 2021, the New York Post reported

  • FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The new mayor is seeking approval from city ethics officers to hire his brother as the head of his security detail. Adams has brought on his brother Bernard Adams, a former New York police officer who was most recently as the assistant director for parking at Virginia Commonwealth University, to serve as the executive director of mayoral security. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
    Image 1 of 2

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The new mayor announced a plan to combat gun violence in the city on Monday following recent shootings, including some that target police officers.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

  • Image 2 of 2

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a COVID-19 briefing at the governor's office in New York in 2021. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Mayor Eric Adams and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the city’s plan on Friday to combat crime in the subway system and address homelessness. The plan includes police officers enforcing the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's code of conduct for offenses such as sleeping on trains and carrying piles of trash.

