New York City
Published

Pedestrians struck in Midtown Manhattan during protest

The NYPD urged residents to avoid the area around Third Avenue and East 39th Street

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A car struck multiple people taking part in a protest in New York City early Friday evening after they surrounded it in an intersection, according to local reports.

The NYPD urged residents just after 4 p.m. to avoid the area around Third Avenue and East 39th Street, in the Murray Hill neighborhood, “due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.”

An estimated 50 protesters were demonstrating at the intersection at the time, New York’s ABC7NY reported. Some members of the group surrounded a car – and it allegedly drove through the crowd, striking at least six people.

A car plowed into a group of protesters, injuring several, on Dec. 11, in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City.

A car plowed into a group of protesters, injuring several, on Dec. 11, in the Murray Hill neighborhood of New York City. (Fox News)

Several were hospitalized, but their injuries were reportedly minor.

Police were questioning the driver, a woman, who remained at the scene. Authorities also detained multiple protesters.

Photographs and videos of the scene following the incident posted on social media show a large crowd of bystanders and protesters looking on as police maintain order.

Different local reports described the protest as either part of Black Lives Matter or in solidarity with hunger-striking ICE detainees.