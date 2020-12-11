Pedestrians struck in Midtown Manhattan during protest

A car struck multiple people taking part in a protest in New York City early Friday evening after they surrounded it in an intersection, according to local reports.

The NYPD urged residents just after 4 p.m. to avoid the area around Third Avenue and East 39th Street, in the Murray Hill neighborhood, “due to a vehicle collision involving multiple pedestrians.”

An estimated 50 protesters were demonstrating at the intersection at the time, New York’s ABC7NY reported. Some members of the group surrounded a car – and it allegedly drove through the crowd, striking at least six people.

Several were hospitalized, but their injuries were reportedly minor.

Police were questioning the driver, a woman, who remained at the scene. Authorities also detained multiple protesters.

Photographs and videos of the scene following the incident posted on social media show a large crowd of bystanders and protesters looking on as police maintain order.

Different local reports described the protest as either part of Black Lives Matter or in solidarity with hunger-striking ICE detainees.