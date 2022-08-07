Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

New York City police searching for suspect in stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway-stop

NYC police said the stabbing victim is in stable condition

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
New York City police seeking suspect in stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway station Video

New York City police seeking suspect in stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway station

The NYPD has released surveillance footage showing the suspect in a stabbing at the Yankee Stadium subway station Thursday afternoon. (NYPD; Peter Gerber)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was stabbed in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway Sunday afternoon and police are searching for a suspect caught on video fleeing the station. 

New York City police officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. regarding a stabbing inside the 161 St-Yankee Stadium subway station. 

  • Stabbing suspect runs through Yankee Stadium subway
    Image 1 of 4

    Surveillance video released by police shows a suspect in a stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway station. (NYPD)

  • NYC police officer stands next to a subway rider
    Image 2 of 4

    Police on the scene after a stabbing at Yankee Stadium subway.  (Peter Gerber)

  • NYC police officer next to caution tape.
    Image 3 of 4

    A NYC police officer looks on near the crime scene of a reported stabbing. (Peter Gerber)

  • Turnstiles at Yankee Stadium subway station
    Image 4 of 4

    Turnstiles at Yankee Stadium subway station, where a man was reportedly stabbed Thursday afternoon. (Peter Gerber)

Officers determined that a 33-year-old man was riding an escalator when an unidentified man stabbed him with an unknown object in the back. 

Police said the victim sustained a puncture wound and was transported by EMS to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 

ALBUQUERQUE POLICE REQUEST ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING VEHICLE OF INTEREST IN MURDERS OF FOUR MUSLIM MEN

The male suspect fled on foot out of the subway station. Surveillance video released by police shows a shirtless individual running through the station. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW APP

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  