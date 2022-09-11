New York City police search for man who allegedly 'forcibly pushed' 77-year-old lady to the ground

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who they say stole merchandise from a Manhattan Barnes & Noble bookstore and shoved a 77-year-old woman to the ground.

The incident happened on Sept. 10 at around 12:20 p.m. when an unknown individual entered the bookstore at 33 East 17 Street and tried to leave without paying for the merchandise that he had, according to police.

When confronted by loss prevention employees, the individual ran and "forcibly pushed a 77-year-old female to the ground."

The 77-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital and sustained a head injury as well as a loss of consciousness. She is in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAPED MISSOURI TOURIST ON SUBWAY PLATFORM

The individual stole two Funko Pop figures that have a value of $35.

He is described as a man in his 20's and 5'3" tall, with a dark complexion, medium build, black hair, facial hair, and was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a black bag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with information related to this incident are being caked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).