Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York City police search for man who allegedly raped Missouri tourist on subway platform

New York City police say the incident involving the Missouri tourist happened on the subway platform

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who they say raped a 21-year-old woman at the 42 St & 8th Ave subway station.

Police say that the 21-year-old woman was approached by a male at the subway station who then allegedly took her to "multiple subway stations" on Sept. 1 in the early morning. NBC New York reported the alleged victim was visiting the Big Apple from St. Louis, Missouri.

The man, according to police, then took the woman to the end of the subway platform and raped her.

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who they say raped a 21-year-old woman at the 42 St &amp; 8th Ave subway station.

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who they say raped a 21-year-old woman at the 42 St &amp; 8th Ave subway station. (NYPD)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.