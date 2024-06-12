Elderly woman struck by stray bullet outside her Brooklyn apartment

An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized on Monday evening after being struck by a stray bullet just outside her home.

The victim, Althea Lawson, was sitting on her walker outside her Flatbush Gardens development at Brooklyn and Foster Avenues around 6:45 p.m. when she was struck by the bullet in her left arm, according to the NYPD.

Enid Lawson, the woman's sister, told Fox 5 New York that it was "like a shock."

"I can't explain it, but I feel sad over it," she told the outlet.

Lawson told the outlet that none of her sister's children picked up a gun, and that something must be done about the city's gun violence.

"They must go to school, you send them off to school, pay money for them and that's what they do? Smoke and use the gun? Thank God I don't have one that use a gun," Lawson said.

Members of Elite Learnings, a non-profit organization based in the development and part of the city's violence interruptor network, believe the shooter or shooters knew that they were not working on Monday - otherwise, they would have been deterred.

"This is very disheartening, because on a day that we're off, a lady gets hurt, and this is not what a community is about," said Michael Warren, a supervisor at Elite Learners.

Althea Lawson is expected to survive, and is currently being treated at Kings County Hospital. There have been no arrests made in relation to the incident as of Wednesday morning.

