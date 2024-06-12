Expand / Collapse search
New York

Elderly woman struck by stray bullet outside her Brooklyn apartment

The 84-year-old was struck in the arm as she sat on her walker outside her Brooklyn apartment

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized on Monday evening after being struck by a stray bullet just outside her home. 

The victim, Althea Lawson, was sitting on her walker outside her Flatbush Gardens development at Brooklyn and Foster Avenues around 6:45 p.m. when she was struck by the bullet in her left arm, according to the NYPD.

Enid Lawson, the woman's sister, told Fox 5 New York that it was "like a shock." 

Flatbush Gardens development, Brooklyn

Althea Lawson was shot by a stray bullet outside her home at Brooklyn's Flatbush Gardens development, pictured. (WNYW)

"I can't explain it, but I feel sad over it," she told the outlet. 

Lawson told the outlet that none of her sister's children picked up a gun, and that something must be done about the city's gun violence

Kings County Hospital

Lawson is being treated at Kings County Hospital, where she is expected to survive.  (Google Maps)

"They must go to school, you send them off to school, pay money for them and that's what they do? Smoke and use the gun? Thank God I don't have one that use a gun," Lawson said.

Members of Elite Learnings, a non-profit organization based in the development and part of the city's violence interruptor network, believe the shooter or shooters knew that they were not working on Monday - otherwise, they would have been deterred. 

Flatbush Gardens development, Brooklyn

Members of Elite Learners, a non-profit violence interruptor group based in the development, said that they didn't have a presence there on Monday, and that the shooters were likely aware of that. Pictured is the Flatbush Gardens development. (Google Maps)

"This is very disheartening, because on a day that we're off, a lady gets hurt, and this is not what a community is about," said Michael Warren, a supervisor at Elite Learners.

Althea Lawson is expected to survive, and is currently being treated at Kings County Hospital. There have been no arrests made in relation to the incident as of Wednesday morning. 
 

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.