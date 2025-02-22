Pennsylvania police officer killed in hospital shooting; gunman dead, officials say

A police officer and a gunman were both killed at a Pennsylvania hospital in York County on Saturday morning, according to officials.

The incident took place at UPMC Memorial Hospital at around 10:45 a.m.

Ted Czech, a public information officer at York County's Office of Emergency Management, told Fox News Digital that his department responded to a 911 call about an "active threat" at the hospital.

The gunman's identity has not been released, but the officer who died – Andrew Duarte – was identified in a post by the West York Borough Facebook page.

"Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to West York Borough Police Officer, Andrew Duarte's family and all of our brothers and sisters in the West York Borough Police Department that have lost a comrade and friend, and furthermore our fellow Borough agencies that have lost a colleague," the post read. "Our community grieves the loss of a hero."

No patients were injured in the incident, hospital spokesperson Susan Manko confirmed.

"We have received confirmed reports of a gunman at UPMC Memorial, and shots fired," Manko told Fox News.

"The gunman has been apprehended, and no patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure," Manko said. "This is a fluid situation; law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation. We are grateful to all the local law enforcement agencies for their quick response."

On Saturday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was aware of the incident and was en route to the hospital.

"I’ve been briefed on the tragic shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County and I am on my way to the scene," Shapiro wrote on X.

"The hospital is now secure and members of the @PAStatePolice and @PEMAHQ are on the ground responding alongside our local and federal partners."

"Follow the direction of local authorities and stay clear of the area. We will share more updates as they become available."

A hospital hotline has been established at 717-849-5338 or 717-849-5334 for families of patients seeking more information.

