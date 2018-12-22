New York City man finds bag with $10,000 on subway platform

A New York City man riding the subway this week found a designer bag filled with $10,000 cash – a potential windfall he eventually turned over to authorities.

Richard Taverna was waiting for his train home to the Upper West Side of Manhattan when he noticed a blue Chanel purse on the platform at West 66th Street and Broadway around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the West Side Rag online blog.

When Taverna opened the bag at home he found 100 $100 dollar bills along with a paper he discovered earlier with Russian writing on it.

The following morning, Taverna took the bag and its contents to the NYPD’s 20th Precinct, where it was discovered that a woman had reported losing her purse on her way to visit Russia, the New York Post reported.

The lost money and bag will be returned to the unidentified woman when she returns in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.