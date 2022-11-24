Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

New York City subway attack: Woman and good Samaritan slashed, NYPD says

A suspect allegedly slashed a straphanger and a man who tried to intervene in an unprovoked attack, police say

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Suspect in NYC subway stabbing attack was free under bail reform law Video

Suspect in NYC subway stabbing attack was free under bail reform law

Friend of the victim, Bill Abbate, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the tragic killing of Tommy Bailey, as well as the broader impact of the crime surge on communities nationwide.

A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday on a New York City subway train in an unprovoked attack, police said. 

The attack occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on an L train pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station in Manhattan, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The woman, 28, told authorities that she sat across from the suspect when she boarded the Manhattan-bound train in Brooklyn. As the train was pulling into the station, he allegedly attacked her

VIOLENT SUBWAY SHOVE CAUGHT ON CAMERA SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER MAYOR PROMISED TO FLOOD WITH POLICE

New York City officers secure the scene of an attack on the city's L train this week. A man allegedly slashed a woman in the face and injured a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. 

New York City officers secure the scene of an attack on the city's L train this week. A man allegedly slashed a woman in the face and injured a good Samaritan who tried to intervene.  (Fox New York)

Another rider, a 29-year-old man, tried to intervene and was attacked as well, police said. 

The suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the woman multiple times, authorities said. She sustained lacerations to the left side of her face and palm. 

The suspect fled the scene. 

New York's subway system has been plagued with crime and random attacks on straphangers. 

Last month, a good Samaritan was stabbed on the No. 6 train in Brooklyn while trying to break up a fight. 

Since 2020, there have been 21 killings in the subway system, the New York Post reported earlier this month. The figure is more than the 20 murders recorded between 2008 and 2019 combined, according to the data. 

Video shows man shoving stranger onto Brooklyn subway tracks Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.