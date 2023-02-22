Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

New York City grandma arrested after repeatedly stabbing 7-year-old granddaughter: police

The grandma was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital for medical evaluation

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Bipartisan lawmakers work together to promote mental health Video

Bipartisan lawmakers work together to promote mental health

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy discuss working together on policies on 'Special Report.'

A Bronx grandma was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly stabbing her 7-year-old granddaughter in the neck, police said. 

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call just after 8 a.m. regarding an aided individual inside 1317 Clinton Avenue. 

The Clinton Avenue apartments in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. 

The Clinton Avenue apartments in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.  (Google Maps)

Upon arrival, officers observed a 7-year-old girl unconscious and unresponsive on a bed with "multiple stab wounds about the body," police said. 

MOTHER, STEPFATHER ACCUSED OF TORTURING CHILDREN IN HOUSE OF HORRORS AS MISSING CHILD FEARED DEAD

Responding officers transported the aided female child in a police vehicle to NYC Health and Hospitals Lincoln in critical but stable condition, police said. 

The grandma – identified as 65-year-old Maritza Yauger – was taken into police custody and transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Yauger is charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 