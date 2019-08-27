Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York City building collapse leaves at least 1 dead, others injured

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
At least one person was dead and five others were injured Tuesday when a New York City building that was under construction partially collapsed just before noon.

Authorities said the second floor of a construction site in the Bronx, north of Manhattan, collapsed onto the first floor in the Norwood neighborhood, WABC-TV reported.

At least one person who was trapped in the building succumbed to their injuries, the Fire Department of New York tweeted. Two other people suffered serious injuries, while three other people had injuries considered to be not life-threatening.

More than 100 firefighters reportedly responded to the scene, but further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

