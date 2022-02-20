Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans
Published

New Orleans police officer joins Mardi Gras crowd to dance

Mardi Gras returned to New Orleans this year after the city canceled parades in 2021 due to coronavirus

By Paul Best | Fox News
New Orleans police officer dances during Mardi Gras 2022 Video

New Orleans police officer dances during Mardi Gras 2022

A New Orleans Police Department officer danced with a crowd to the "Cupid Shuffle" on Sunday.

A New Orleans Police Department officer got in on the Mardi Gras fun Sunday when he danced with a crowd to the Cupid Shuffle. 

Video shows the officer dancing to a few beats with another reveler before disappearing into the crowd. 

Mardi Gras is back in full force in New Orleans this year after the city canceled parades in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The carnival season started on Jan. 6 and will run through Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year. 

Various parades took place Sunday in the French Quarter, Slidell, and Uptown New Orleans. 

    The Phunny Phorty Phellows (PPP) prepare to take their historic Twelfth Night streetcar ride to announce that Carnival has begun in New Orleans, Jan. 6, 2022.   (AP Photo/Kathleen Flynn)

    Tarriona 'Tank Ball' of Tank and the Bangas performs during Shorty Gras presented by the Krewe of Freret at Mardi Gras World on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in New Orleans.  (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP))

    2022 Krewe of Freret Queen Audrey Volker poses for a photo at a pre-parade party at Mardi Gras World on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in New Orleans.  (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

"I’m very excited for Mardi Gras to return to the city of New Orleans. It does give us some sense of… bringing back some normalcy," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press conference this week.

"At the same time, it’s very important for us to realize we are not under normal times."

The city still has an indoor mask mandate in place and requires everyone over the age of 5 to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to go to restaurants and bars. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

