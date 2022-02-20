New Orleans police officer joins Mardi Gras crowd to dance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Orleans Police Department officer got in on the Mardi Gras fun Sunday when he danced with a crowd to the Cupid Shuffle.

Video shows the officer dancing to a few beats with another reveler before disappearing into the crowd.

Mardi Gras is back in full force in New Orleans this year after the city canceled parades in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

HISTORY OF MARDI GRAS: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS ABOUT THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION

The carnival season started on Jan. 6 and will run through Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year.

Various parades took place Sunday in the French Quarter, Slidell, and Uptown New Orleans.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"I’m very excited for Mardi Gras to return to the city of New Orleans. It does give us some sense of… bringing back some normalcy," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said at a press conference this week.

"At the same time, it’s very important for us to realize we are not under normal times."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The city still has an indoor mask mandate in place and requires everyone over the age of 5 to present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to go to restaurants and bars.