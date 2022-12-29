Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

New Mexico State University seeks new chancellor

Current NMSU chancellor’s contract will expire next summer

Associated Press
New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor.

The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university's Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader.

Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu's five-year contract is set to expire in June.

NMSU is seeking a new leader to serve as the school’s chancellor.

In a memo, the regents said it's crucial the process of finding a new chancellor start as soon as possible.

They also paid tribute to Arvizu for helping NMSU achieve increased enrollment and spending on research and development.