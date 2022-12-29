New Mexico State University seeks new chancellor

New Mexico State University is searching for its next chancellor.

The Las Cruces campus announced in a news release Wednesday that the university's Board of Regents has approved the administration to start looking for a new leader.

Current Chancellor Dan Arvizu's five-year contract is set to expire in June.

In a memo, the regents said it's crucial the process of finding a new chancellor start as soon as possible.

They also paid tribute to Arvizu for helping NMSU achieve increased enrollment and spending on research and development.