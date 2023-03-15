Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Mexico
Published

New Mexico seeking ‘professional bear huggers’ for new job opening

The agency does not not recommend crawling into bear dens

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

If you’re looking for a new job, live in the Southwest, and list one of your skills as "hugging bears" on your resume, a new opportunity has arisen.  

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish said it was hiring conservation officers, or "professional bear huggers." 

Conservation officers with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Conservation officers with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (New Mexico Department of Game and Fish)

While the job opening description may have raised some eyebrows, the agency says interested applicants must have the ability to hike in "strenuous" conditions and be courageous enough to crawl into bear dens, and trust their coworkers enough to keep them safe during the process. 

"Not all law enforcement work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime," the agency wrote in a job posting. 

IOWA CEMETERY STAFF SHARES AD ON FACEBOOK TO FIND ‘LIFE PARTNER’ FOR WIDOWED GOOSE

The agency stressed that it did not recommend crawling into bear dens, noting that the pictures posted were part of a research project in Northern New Mexico.

"[A]ll the bears were handled safely under supervision," the agency said, warning that their officers would "have a chat" with whoever decided to crawl into a bear den.  

Candidates must have the courage to crawl into bear dens, the agency says. 

Candidates must have the courage to crawl into bear dens, the agency says.  (New Mexico Department of Game and Fish)

The job also entails educating the public about wildlife and management. Interested parties must have a background in biological sciences, natural resources conservation, or a related field. 

"Conservation officer candidates must have a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team in remote locations across New Mexico," an agency spokesperson told FOX Television Stations. "A sense of adventure is a must!" 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Applications for this position are open until March 30. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 