Iowa cemetery staff shares ad on Facebook to find 'life partner' for widowed goose

Staff at a burial site in Iowa took to Facebook last month to search for a partner for a resident goose whose significant other had died.

On Feb. 10, the Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa, posted the "personal ad" on behalf of Blossom – a "lonely, widowed domestic goose," who was seeking a "life partner."

In August 2022, Blossom's former partner, Bud, had been killed by a wild animal, the cemetery staff wrote in a post.

Since Bud's death, those at Riverside Cemetery noticed Blossom's behavior change, so they decided to help her find a new feathered friend.

"I'm youthful, adventurous and lively, and I've been told I'm beautiful," the personal ad read.

Three days later, staff found Blossom a new domestic goose partner.

Frankie, a "lonely, widowed male goose" was in search of a new home, after his previous family had moved out of stated, cemetery staff shared on Facebook.

"We're so happy that Blossom and Frankie are no longer alone and lonely. And we're amazed at how far their story has spread!" a Riverside Cemetery representative told Fox News Digital.

"One of the most common responses we've heard is that this story brightens the day for people, and that makes us happy, too," the rep continued. "People are hungry for happy news stories to balance out all of the bad news we hear daily. This story seems to fill a real need."

Frankie arrived at Riverside Cemetery on Valentine's Day, and was introduced to Blossom the next day, according to Facebook.

"We let Frankie loose right in front of Blossom," a Facebook post read. "She was excited and flapped her wings and called out. He was a little less enthusiastic…Since then, though, they've been together as Frankie explores his new home. Maybe love is beginning to blossom."

Riverside Cemetery workers appear to have be keeping their followers up-to-date on the relationship between the geese.

One reader commented, "I'm so happy for her hope he treats her well."

Another person wrote, "[I] am so happy Blossom has a new beau."