Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Odd News
Published

Iowa cemetery staff shares ad on Facebook to find 'life partner' for widowed goose

The domestic goose, who resides on cemetery grounds, reportedly lost her significant other which prompted the Facebook post

By Sydney Borchers | Fox News
close
Indiana firemen rescue Canada goose frozen in wet sand along Lake Michigan shore Video

Indiana firemen rescue Canada goose frozen in wet sand along Lake Michigan shore

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division shared images of the goose nestled into the frozen sand in the Indiana Dunes State Park on Dec. 26, 2022.

Staff at a burial site in Iowa took to Facebook last month to search for a partner for a resident goose whose significant other had died.

On Feb. 10, the Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa, posted the "personal ad" on behalf of Blossom – a "lonely, widowed domestic goose," who was seeking a "life partner."

In August 2022, Blossom's former partner, Bud, had been killed by a wild animal, the cemetery staff wrote in a post.

INDIANA FIREMEN RESCUE GOOSE TRAPPED IN FROZEN SAND ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN

Since Bud's death, those at Riverside Cemetery noticed Blossom's behavior change, so they decided to help her find a new feathered friend.

Blossom is pictured in this image, staring at her reflection in a shiny gravestone. "Come share life with me at Riverside Cemetery, where you'll enjoy swimming in the lovely lake, good food, numerous friends, and peeking in the door of the office building at the strange but kind humans there, who feed us lots of goodies," Blossom's personal ad, which was posted to Facebook stated.

Blossom is pictured in this image, staring at her reflection in a shiny gravestone. "Come share life with me at Riverside Cemetery, where you'll enjoy swimming in the lovely lake, good food, numerous friends, and peeking in the door of the office building at the strange but kind humans there, who feed us lots of goodies," Blossom's personal ad, which was posted to Facebook stated. (Riverside Cemetery)

"I'm youthful, adventurous and lively, and I've been told I'm beautiful," the personal ad read.

Three days later, staff found Blossom a new domestic goose partner.

FLORIDA PHOTOGRAPHER SNAPS IMAGE OF HERON FLYING OFF WITH BABY ALLIGATOR: 'RIGHT PLACE RIGHT TIME'

Frankie, a "lonely, widowed male goose" was in search of a new home, after his previous family had moved out of stated, cemetery staff shared on Facebook.

"We're so happy that Blossom and Frankie are no longer alone and lonely. And we're amazed at how far their story has spread!" a Riverside Cemetery representative told Fox News Digital. 

"One of the most common responses we've heard is that this story brightens the day for people, and that makes us happy, too," the rep continued. "People are hungry for happy news stories to balance out all of the bad news we hear daily. This story seems to fill a real need."

Blossom and Frankie (pictured here) have found love on the grounds of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Blossom and Frankie (pictured here) have found love on the grounds of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Riverside Cemetery)

Frankie arrived at Riverside Cemetery on Valentine's Day, and was introduced to Blossom the next day, according to Facebook.

"We let Frankie loose right in front of Blossom," a Facebook post read. "She was excited and flapped her wings and called out. He was a little less enthusiastic…Since then, though, they've been together as Frankie explores his new home. Maybe love is beginning to blossom."

VAN GOGH, THE ONE-EARED DOG WHO 'PAINTS' TO END PET HOMELESSNESS, GETS $10K BID ON 'STARRY NIGHT' AT AUCTION

Riverside Cemetery workers appear to have be keeping their followers up-to-date on the relationship between the geese.

One reader commented, "I'm so happy for her hope he treats her well."

"Geese will typically do best if they are able to live with at least one other goose," according to the website, The Open Santuary Project – a resource for farmed animal sanctuary operation. 

"Geese will typically do best if they are able to live with at least one other goose," according to the website, The Open Santuary Project – a resource for farmed animal sanctuary operation.  (Riverside Cemetery/iStock)

Another person wrote, "[I] am so happy Blossom has a new beau."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 