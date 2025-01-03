Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

New Los Angeles County DA Nathan Hochman meets with Menendez brothers' family ahead of resentencing bid

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman is tasked with the resentencing of Lyle and Erik Menendez

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
New LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says meeting with Menendez brothers' family was 'productive' Video

New LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says meeting with Menendez brothers' family was 'productive'

New Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman held a press conference Friday, Jan. 3, to provide information on his meeting with relatives of Erik and Lyle Menendez. (Credit: KTTV)

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman met Friday with the family of Lyle and Erik Menendez as the new top cop weighs resentencing the brothers.

The meeting and subsequent press conference came after the Menendez family called for a new sentence that "reflects Erik and Lyle's abuse, trauma, and demonstrated rehabilitation over the last 35 years."

"As we prepare to meet with DA Hochman, our family is hopeful for an open and fair discussion," the family said in a statement released Thursday evening ahead of the meeting with Hochman. "Despite the abuse they endured as children and the unfairness of their current sentence, Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent the last three decades taking responsibility for their actions and contributing positively to their community through leadership and rehabilitation."

The brothers are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 shotgun slayings of their parents in their Beverly Hills, California, mansion. The case returned to the national spotlight after former Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón voiced his support for resentencing.

MENENDEZ BROTHERS RESENTENCING PUSHED BACK, JUDGE EYES LATE JANUARY

A bald Lyle smiles and Erik Menendez smirks in mugshots taken in 2023

Lyle, left, and Erik, right, are pictured in mugshots from 2023. After years apart, they were moved into the same housing unit at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego in 2018, according to the New York Daily News. (California Department of Corrections)

California Menendez Brothers Case

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit with defense attorney Leslie Abramson, right, in Beverly Hills Municipal Court during a hearing Nov. 26, 1990.  (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

At a press conference, the newly sworn-in district attorney said the meeting with the family was "productive."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was a very productive session where they gave me all their thoughts about what should happen in this case, their experiences that they wanted to share, the directions that they wanted this case to go," Hochman said. "It was a very productive conversation over a number of hours." 

Nathan Hochman

Nathan Hochman talks during a news conference in Los Angeles Sept. 30, 2024.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The district attorney said his office is working diligently to review the thousands of pages of transcripts and court records from the case.

"Right now, the resentencing hearing is set for Jan. 30 and 31. That date is the date we’re working against. And if that changes, we will certainly let you know," he said. "We will continue to do this difficult but important work of reviewing the facts of the law to make the right decision in this case."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Hochman said his office expects to have a decision by the Jan. 30 hearing date.

  • Tammi Menendez, Erik Menendez' wife, looks on at the Van Nuys Courthouse West
    Image 1 of 4

    Tammi Menendez, Erik Menendez's wife, at the Van Nuys Courthouse West on the day of a hearing in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez to reconsider their first-degree murder convictions in Los Angeles Nov. 25, 2024.  (Reuters/Daniel Cole)

  • Tammi Menendez, Erik Menendez' wife, and Erik Menendez' stepdaughter walk near the Van Nuys Courthouse
    Image 2 of 4

    Tammi Menendez, Erik Menendez's wife, and Erik Menendez's stepdaughter walk near the Van Nuys Courthouse West on the day of a hearing in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez to reconsider their first-degree murder convictions in Los Angeles Nov. 25, 2024.  (Reuters/Daniel Cole)

  • Diane Hernandez, niece of Kitty Menendez
    Image 3 of 4

    Diane Hernandez, niece of Kitty Menendez, arrives at the Van Nuys Courthouse West on the day of a hearing in the case of Erik and Lyle Menendez on whether to reconsider their first-degree murder convictions in Los Angeles, Nov. 25, 2024.  (Reuters/Daniel Cole)

  • Erik and Lyle Menendez's aunt Joan VanderMolen
    Image 4 of 4

    Erik and Lyle Menendez's aunt, Joan VanderMolen, arrives to attend a hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles Nov. 25, 2024.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

WATCH ON FOX NATION: MENENDEZ BROTHERS: VICTIMS OR VILLAINS?

Hochman did not reveal what he spoke about with the family, saying it was an "informal, off-the-record conversation."

"We’re going to spend the time necessary to get this decision right," he said. "There’s not a lot of free time in my life right now, but that’s OK. I didn’t sign up for a job that said I was going to have a lot of free time."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

Related Topics