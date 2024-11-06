Nathan Hochman ousts embattled liberal prosecutor George Gascón as LA County DA amid crime concerns

Nathan Hochman defeated incumbent progressive prosecutor George Gascón in the race for Los Angeles County district attorney as crime was seen as a top issue of the election cycle.

Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, campaigned as a "hard middle" candidate, rejecting both mass incarceration and the "public safety failure" of Gascón’s liberal policies, which Hochman said led to increased crime and a lack of consequences for juvenile offenders.

"The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascón's pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future," Hochman said in a statement early Wednesday. "As D.A., I look forward to representing all of the people, whether they voted for me or not, since their safety will be my responsibility."

A representative for Gascón's campaign did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' call for comment.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

The FBI's preliminary data for 2022 had predicted that violent crime dropped by a slim 2.1% from 2021-2022. The FBI updated the data in October, however, and found that violent crime actually rose by 4.5%.

During debates, Hochman spotlighted rising violent crime in the county, a trend also seen statewide and at the national level. He also received the support of local police unions despite Gascón’s previous service as a police officer.

The prosecutors' union called Hochman’s victory a "pivotal moment in the fight to return balance and accountability to the justice system."

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS IN THE 2024 ELECTION

Gascón has faced two recall attempts as the state grew increasingly discontent with progressive policies. He is also facing a lawsuit from the union representing the prosecutors who work in his office for withholding information on a close ally in an alleged violation of the California Public Records Act (CPRA).

A Southern California native, Hochman emphasized his past prosecutorial experience as assistant U.S. attorney in California’s Central District. He has also practiced as a private defense attorney.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He previously ran unsuccessfully for California attorney general as a Republican, but was an independent in this race and describes himself as a lifelong centrist.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.