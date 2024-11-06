Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

Nathan Hochman ousts embattled liberal prosecutor George Gascón as LA County DA amid crime concerns

Hochman campaigned on the 'public safety failure' of Gascón’s liberal policies

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
FOX News Channel Video

FOX News Channel

FOX News Channel

Nathan Hochman defeated incumbent progressive prosecutor George Gascón in the race for Los Angeles County district attorney as crime was seen as a top issue of the election cycle.

Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, campaigned as a "hard middle" candidate, rejecting both mass incarceration and the "public safety failure" of Gascón’s liberal policies, which Hochman said led to increased crime and a lack of consequences for juvenile offenders.

"The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascón's pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future," Hochman said in a statement early Wednesday. "As D.A., I look forward to representing all of the people, whether they voted for me or not, since their safety will be my responsibility."

A representative for Gascón's campaign did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' call for comment.

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Nathan Hochman

Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, unseated liberal incumbent District Attorney George Gascón in Los Angeles County. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

The FBI's preliminary data for 2022 had predicted that violent crime dropped by a slim 2.1% from 2021-2022. The FBI updated the data in October, however, and found that violent crime actually rose by 4.5%.

During debates, Hochman spotlighted rising violent crime in the county, a trend also seen statewide and at the national level. He also received the support of local police unions despite Gascón’s previous service as a police officer.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon

Gascón is known as the godfather of progressive prosecutors. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, File)

The prosecutors' union called Hochman’s victory a "pivotal moment in the fight to return balance and accountability to the justice system."

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS POWER RANKINGS IN THE 2024 ELECTION

Gascón has faced two recall attempts as the state grew increasingly discontent with progressive policies. He is also facing a lawsuit from the union representing the prosecutors who work in his office for withholding information on a close ally in an alleged violation of the California Public Records Act (CPRA).

Judge Jeanine fears 'public demand' is motivation to release Menendez brothers after 'horrific crime' Video

A Southern California native, Hochman emphasized his past prosecutorial experience as assistant U.S. attorney in California’s Central District. He has also practiced as a private defense attorney.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He previously ran unsuccessfully for California attorney general as a Republican, but was an independent in this race and describes himself as a lifelong centrist.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom and The Associated Press contributed to this report.