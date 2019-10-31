Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

New Jersey woman sues country club, waiter, accuses him of pouring red wine over $30G Hermès purse

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging a waiter at an exclusive New Jersey country club accidentally poured wine all over her Hermès handbag last year — leaving the roughly $30,000 purse damaged.

Maryana Beyder claims she was dining with her husband at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest on Sept. 7, 2018, when a waiter, identified as "John Doe," spilled red wine "all over" her, her husband and her pink Hermès bag, according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday.

KIM KARDASHIAN GAVE LOUIS VUITTON BAGS TOTALING $9,000 TO DAUGHTERS, NIECES

"Whoever the waiter was proceeded to pour red wine and didn't stop," Alexandra Errico, Beyder's attorney, told the North Jersey Record. "Poured it all over her. Poured it all over her husband. And poured it all over a very expensive Hermès bag."

Pink Hermès bags, like those pictured here, can cost thousands of dollars. Maryana Beyder valued hers at around $30,000.

Pink Hermès bags, like those pictured here, can cost thousands of dollars. Maryana Beyder valued hers at around $30,000. (Hermès)

Beyder says she was in contact with Alpine Country Club for nearly a year trying to resolve the situation, but alleges they stopped talking to her. The woman's insurance company, she claims, also failed to help her, not believing a purse could cost so much money.

Maryana Beyder says a waiter poured red wine all over her Hermès bag while dining at Alpine Country Club in Demarest, N.J.

Maryana Beyder says a waiter poured red wine all over her Hermès bag while dining at Alpine Country Club in Demarest, N.J. (Google Maps)

"It's sort of like a rich person problem," Errico said. "They couldn't comprehend that a bag could be that much. I think that was the biggest problem with that. They kind of discriminated against her that she actually owned that type of bag."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyder's lawsuit was reportedly filed against the country club and waiter for damages, and for the club's "negligent hiring" of the waiter who apparently spilled the wine.

Hermès bags can run hundreds of thousands of dollars. At a world auction in Hong Kong in 2017, someone purchased a matte white crocodile skin Hermès Birkin bag with 18 karat gold and diamond hardware for $380,000.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.