Kim Kardashian gave Louis Vuitton bags totaling $9,000 to daughters, nieces

The second generation of Kardashians already have more designer labels than most grown women.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian revealed that she purchased her daughters and nieces matching Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bags, which retail for $1,100 each.

SEE IT: KIM KARDASHIAN FLAUNTS EXPENSIVE BIRKIN BAGS IN REVEALING BIKINI SELFIE

But Kardashian, 36, didn’t simply go to a store and pick out the classic monogram purse; rather, she bought the more rare black version with multicolored details on a trip to Japan. The unusual colorway was designed by Takashi Murakami, a Japanese artist and frequent collaborator and friend to Kanye West.

“I got these for all the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan,” Kim captioned a photo of eight identical purses on her Instagram Stories. While the goods were distributed to KKW’s two daughters North, 5, and Chicago, who turns one next week, her nieces Penelope Disick, 5, Dream Kardashian, 2, Stormi Webster, 11 months, and True Thompson, 9 months, all got the bags too.

JAPANESE BABY WITH LUSCIOUS LOCKS SCORES MODELING GIG

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, who regularly wears designer clothes and already has a collection of tiny Hermès Birkin bags, took to her gift immediately. Jenner posted a video of the infant posing with her purse on a KAWS x Campanas chair, a present from Stormi’s dad Travis Scott. Clearly, a taste for expensive décor and fashion runs in the family.

As for what Kardashian plans to do with the extra two bags? Responding to a fan, the reality star revealed that she kept one for herself (naturally) and is saving the other for “the future.”

Kardashian is reportedly expecting her fourth child, a boy, with West via surrogate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.