New Jersey synagogues increase security following attempted arson attack

New Jersey synagogues have begun ramping up security resources following an attempted arson assault on a synagogue Sunday.

Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield was the target of a Molotov cocktail attack around 3:19 a.m. local time Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a property damage report around 9:30 a.m. and determined a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the temple door.

Surveillance footage shows a Caucasian male approaching the front door, lighting the Molotov cocktail, and then throwing it at the front door. The glass bottle did not break or cause any damage, police said in a statement.

The suspect is then seen fleeing the scene down the driveway. He is currently still at large and police are investigating the incident as a potential bias crime and attempted arson. Temple Ner Tamid said in a statement they expected "heightened police presence into the week."

"We are thankful that our recently enhanced security efforts proved effective during this event in part, due to the New Jersey Nonprofit Security Grant we received from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness," the synagogue staff said in a statement. "As always, the response from the Bloomfield police was timely and professional. We appreciate their partnership, today and always."

Temple Ner Tamid also stated they were working in conjunction with the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ and the AntiDefamation League (ADL) following the incident.

Bloomfield Police stated Bloomfield detectives along with "Essex County Prosecutors Office, FBI, and A.T.F." were also notified of the incident. There is currently an ongoing joint investigation of the attack.

Livingston Police tweeted Sunday shortly after the incident that they were aware of the attack and would be increasing their patrols until additional information was obtained.

"The Livingston Police Department is increasing patrols and adding resources to ensure the safety of all our Jewish synagogues and schools," Captain Thomas Smith with the Livingston Police Department told Fox News Digital. "Whenever a heinous event happens in a community, word spreads quickly and we take a proactive approach to thwart additional acts."

Smith said he was "under the impression" that "all local police departments" would be taking the same precautionary steps.

The arson attack comes days after Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday along with a recent rise in antisemitic incidents. Bias comments on social media from celebrities have recently drawn headlines along with a number of synagogue attacks over the years, specifically in Poway, California, Colleyville, Texas and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

