New Jersey
Published

New Jersey police searching for man who threw molotov cocktail at synagogue

A suspect clad in black threw the molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Police are searching for a man who threw a molotov cocktail at a synagogue in the early hours of Sunday morning in Bloomfield, New Jersey. 

The suspect approached the entrance to Temple Ner Tamid around 3:19 a.m., lit the molotov cocktail, and threw it at the door, according to police. The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage. 

The suspect lit a molotov cocktail and threw it at Temple Ner Tamid around 3:19 a.m., according to police in Bloomfield, New Jersey. 

The suspect lit a molotov cocktail and threw it at Temple Ner Tamid around 3:19 a.m., according to police in Bloomfield, New Jersey.  (Bloomfield Division of Public Safety)

Police were called to the synagogue around 9:30 a.m. for a report of property damage and reviewed the suspect's actions on surveillance video. 

The man appears to be wearing a ski mask and black hoodie with a white design or lettering on the front, according to photos released by police. He is believed to be a White male. 

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, black pants, and a black hoodie. 

The suspect was wearing a ski mask, black pants, and a black hoodie.  (Bloomfield Division of Public Safety)

Antisemitic incidents hit 2,717 across the United States in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a 34% increase over 2020 and the highest number since the organization starting tracking incidents in 1979. 

