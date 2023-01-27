Republican National Committee condemns Kanye West, Nick Fuentes with resolution against antisemitism

The Republican National Committee (RNC) overwhelming approved a resolution condemning antisemitism as well as Ye, better known as Kanye West, and other conservative figures who’ve made antisemitic remarks.

The resolution was approved by voice vote on the final day of the RNC annual winter meeting, which was held this year at a luxury seaside hotel in Orange County in southern California.

Shawn Steel, a national committee member from California and a former state party chair, filed the resolution, saying that he didn’t want a handful of outspoken antisemitic voices to represent the entire GOP.

The passage of the resolution comes two months after former President Donald Trump dined with Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday. The encounter came days after Trump launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The resolution doesn’t mention Trump, but specifically condemns Ye and Fuentes for antisemitic comments.

According to initial language in the resolution, it would condemn Ye — who says he’s running for president in 2024 — for repeatedly making "shameful" comments that are "contrary to American and Republican principles."

Ye has said that "the Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world… we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all of the time."

The resolution, according to an initial draft, would "formally condemn, denounce, censure and oppose all forms of bigotry, racism, ethnic prejudice, religious intolerance, antisemitism, antisemitic statements, and any antisemitic elements that seek to infiltrate the Republican Party."

It also targets a couple of Democratic members of Congress — including Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — for remarks critical of Israel and for connections to antisemitic figures.