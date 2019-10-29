New Jersey small plane crash leaves multiple homes on fire

Several homes were reported to be on fire after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in New Jersey on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement a Cessna 414 crashed around 11 a.m. into a home on Berkeley Avenue in Colonia, located about 30 miles southwest of New York City.

"Local authorities report that the house is on fire," the FAA said in a statement.

The Colonia Fire Department confirmed to Fox News a small plane hit two homes, sparking a blaze in the two structures and that all fire departments were "on hand" responding to the scene.

Officials said firefighters were trying to extinguish the blaze. It was not yet known how many people were in the small plane, or if there were any injuries to anyone on the ground.

An image posted to Twitter showed a home fully engulfed in flames.

The FAA said it is enroute to the scene to begin the investigation in the crash.

"The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and will determine probable cause of the accident," the agency said.

Fox News' Tamara Gitt contributed to this report.