Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

America Together Logo
America Together
Published

New Jersey cop saves baby who was choking and 'turning blue'

Secaucus Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar 'performed flawlessly,' chief says

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A quick-thinking New Jersey cop saved a 5-week-old baby boy who was choking and "turning blue."

The mother attempted CPR on the newborn to no avail, while the father called 911.

Secaucus Poice Officer Mikhail Kowlessar arrived and quickly did some back slaps that got the baby to spit up some clear liquid and start breathing again.

Police Chief Dennis Miller praised Kowlessar, who has been on the force since 2018.

"Police Officer Kowlessar utilized his training and performed flawlessly, which undoubtedly saved this infant’s life. I am extremely proud of him," the chief said.

The incident happened around 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, when officers received a call from the panicked father saying his son was "turning blue."

Officers rushed to the home on Mallard Place and found the baby wasn't breathing.

OKLAHOMA POLICE OFFICERS HELP VETERAN CELEBRATE 100TH BIRTHDAY

The boy's mother was administering CPR while on the phone with an EMT, but the child was still struggling.

Secaucus Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar helped save the life of a 5-week-old boy who was choking last week, according to police.

Secaucus Police Officer Mikhail Kowlessar helped save the life of a 5-week-old boy who was choking last week, according to police. (Secaucus Police Department)

Kowlessar then stepped in.

The infant was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and discharged Thursday morning. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed