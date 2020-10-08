Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Oklahoma police officers help veteran celebrate 100th birthday

Officers listened to Raymond Duncan share stories about his military career

A group of police officers in Oklahoma helped a military veteran celebrate his special day.

The Oklahoma City Police Department wrote on Facebook that the officers stopped by on Monday to grant a "special 100th birthday wish" to Raymond Duncan.

"A few of our Hefner Division officers were able to stop by his birthday celebration and enjoyed hearing stories about Mr. Duncan's impressive military career," police shared on Facebook.

Duncan told officers he was "proud" to have the officers from the force come to celebrate his special day.

Oklahoma City police officers stopped to celebrate Raymond Duncan's 100th birthday on Monday.

Oklahoma City police officers stopped to celebrate Raymond Duncan's 100th birthday on Monday. (Oklahoma City Police Department/Facebook)

"Our officers were honored to be part of a celebration for this wonderful man!" police shared on Facebook.

