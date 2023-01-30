Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
New Jersey man sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally stabbing co-worker on lunch break

NJ man planted cameras in his co-worker's apartment, killed her to keep her quiet

Associated Press
A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.

Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.

Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder and witness-tampering charges for a crime the judge called senseless, cruel and depraved.

The defendant and the victim had worked since 2016 at a business in Princeton, where he was an accountant and she was a market research project manager. In his plea, Saal said he copied the key to Byington's apartment, planted hidden surveillance cameras there and later killed her in a struggle to silence her.

A man from Lindenwold, New Jersey, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally stabbing his coworker on their lunch break. The man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and burglary charges,

Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said he later conspired with another inmate to commit a copycat murder to make it appear the culprit was still free and also conspired to have a witness killed and the slaying staged as a suicide with a note claiming responsibility for Byington's murder.

Saal read a statement in court saying there were "no words to describe the atrociousness of what I’ve done." He also apologized to his family, saying he had put up a facade for his whole life that "kept you from seeing any warning signs."