New Jersey man arrested for allegedly stabbing grandmother to death: prosecutors

A New Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death on Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Police made the discovery on Wednesday morning after they were called to a Salem, N.J. home.

Inside the home, Salem police said they found 71-year-old Catherine Wilson lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release sent to Fox News from prosecutors in Salem County. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said an ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Wilson’s 27-year-old grandson, Deon Wilson.

He faces several charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a weapon, prosecutors announced.

A motive for the alleged stabbing was not immediately known.

Salem is about one hour from Philadelphia, Pa.