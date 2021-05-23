New Jersey house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 wounded as State Police hunt suspect

Two people were killed and 12 wounded in a shooting at a crowded house party in southern New Jersey, authorities said Sunday.

New Jersey State Police responded at 11:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting with "multiple victims" at a house on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive and have made no arrests. Local reports said police were scouring nearby woods.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed. Another person was in critical condition early Sunday. Some of the other victims transported themselves to the hospital.

Most of the party guests fled as shots rang out before midnight, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. The crowd at the party was estimated at between 100 and 200.

Images posted by FOX 29 showed vehicles from the State Police and Bridgeton Fire Department.

The State Police later acknowledged that troopers were investigating, before confirming the number of victims.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement expressing sympathy for the victims and their families and calling for stricter gun safety measures.

"Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws," Murphy said. "No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those injured and killed overnight in the mass shooting in South Jersey," the State Police Benevolent Association tweeted. "Too many lives have been lost around this State this weekend by the rising violence."