New Jersey

New Jersey girl, 6, remembered as 'bubbly' with 'haunting beauty' following tragic badminton accident: family

Lucy Morgan, a 6-year-old from New Jersey, died in a freak accident while on vacation with her family in Maine

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Jesse Morgan, the father of 6-year-old Lucy Morgan, describes his daughter's personality and the tragic accident involving a badminton racket. (Fox News Digital)

The father of a 6-year-old New Jersey girl who died from head trauma after a freak accident involving a badminton racket on the final day of a family vacation recalled his daughter's "bubbly" personality and the afternoon their family changed forever.

Jesse Morgan, whose 6-year-old daughter Lucy unexpectedly died after playing with her siblings, shared with Fox News Digital memories about his daughter.

"Her personality was very bubbly and also reserved at times," he said. "Once you got to know her, she was very, very outspoken and a lot of fun. She was a tough kid and played soccer really hard."

Lucy Morgan

Lucy Morgan, 6, during the family's vacation in Maine. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Jesse recalled looking at pictures of Lucy with his daughter and wife, Bethany.

"My wife just made the comment that her beauty is haunting. Some of those pictures are just, she's just so gorgeous, and her personality is so incredible," he said.

Jesse recalled that Lucy was the "main cuddler" of their family of six.

"I just remember her coming up with her bedhead [hair] and just wanting to sit with you for a long time. Not restless, just wants to lie with you and snuggle up."

Lucy with her three siblings while in vacation in Maine

Lucy with her three siblings while on vacation in Maine. Lucy told her parents the day of the accident it was the "best week of her life." (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Lucy Morgan and her family

Lucy with her two brothers and her father while on vacation in Limerick, Maine. Lucy was taken by medical helicopter to a nearby pediatric hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Portland, Maine. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Jesse, a pastor at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital the family's vacation was part of his sabbatical.

"We were on our first week [of sabbatical] and it was, according to her, the best week of her life," he said. "We did so many fun things."

Photos shared by the family showed Lucy and her three siblings, Silas, Shiloh and Atticus, fishing and kayaking in Limerick, Maine, before tragedy struck.

"It was, according to her, the best week of her life." 

Lucy and her mother, Bethany, and sister.

Lucy and her mother, Bethany, and sister. Jesse Morgan said he and his wife were reading and relaxing when the badminton accident happened. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

The family's idyllic vacation came to a sudden halt May 30, after the family enjoyed a leisurely lunch.

Jesse said he and his wife were reading and resting in the backyard, and the children were playing badminton, when their son came to them "very concerned."

"We went out, and we saw what had happened, which was just indescribable terror going from so quiet, so calm to an incredibly traumatic experience," Jesse said.

Lucy Morgan and her mother in a hospital bed sleeping

Four days later, Lucy died from her injuries, the family said. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Lucy was unexpectedly struck when the shaft of the racket, which was being used by her 10-year-old brother, broke apart and flew into her skull.

"Due to a freak accident with a racquet that broke on a downward swing, a sharp piece had entered Lucy’s skull while she was sitting on the sideline and caused catastrophic injury," Jesse explained in a series of blog posts on his blog, New Creation Living. "She was still breathing but unresponsive as I held her with Bethany crying out to God."

Lucy was taken to a local hospital before being moved to a hospital in Portland, Maine.

Lucy's prayer journal

Lucy had a prayer journal that she wrote and drew in. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Four days after the accident, Lucy succumbed to her injury.

"After significant thorough testing and even more repeated tests to be certain, brain death was declared at 1:32 a.m. on June 5, and her heart stopped beating around 4 a.m.," Jesse wrote. 

"Lucy was with Jesus."

The parents held onto the hope that Lucy "believed in Jesus' death and resurrection."

"Lucy was with Jesus."

"Four weeks ago she asked Bethany how to be with God and be saved," Jesse wrote. "Bethany explained it to her and offered to pray with her, but ‘Miss Independent’ wanted to do it herself. She went to her room and prayed to God to forgive her and that she believed in Jesus' death and resurrection."

"What a gift," he said.

Lucy's prayer journal

Lucy Morgan wrote in her prayer journal that "God loves me." (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Picture in Lucy's prayer journal

Lucy's prayer journal also contained drawings of the family and the Bible, her father said. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Jesse wrote that he and his wife were comforted after finding her prayer journal, saying it felt "as if God was writing with her."

"How a 6-year-old journals like this is beyond me. After that, she seemed to get writer’s block and just draw beautiful pictures of Bible stories and hearts."

