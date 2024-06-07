Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey girl, 6, dies in tragic badminton accident 4 weeks after asking ‘how to be with God and be saved'

Lucy Morgan’s final days on Earth were documented in her father’s heartbreaking journal

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Family of little girl killed by illegal immigrant shares emotional story, aims to take action in Congress Video

Family of little girl killed by illegal immigrant shares emotional story, aims to take action in Congress

The family of a little girl who died at the hands of an illegal immigrant in October is fighting to prevent similar tragedies in the future by making a change at the highest levels of government.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A 6-year-old New Jersey girl died from head trauma caused by a freak accident involving a badminton racket on the final day of a family vacation with her parents and three siblings.

Lucy Morgan and her family were enjoying their time in Limerick, Maine before tragedy struck on their last full day there, according to the girl's father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey.

"We had an amazing lake cottage in Maine and were simply enjoying life together on our last full day here. We were eating a quick lunch by the lake and the kids decided to try badminton in the front yard," Jesse wrote on his blog, New Creation Living. 

"Bethany and I were relaxing in the back when we heard screaming," he said.

PASTOR BASED IN DALLAS SHARES DEPRESSION JOURNEY, URGES OTHERS TO SEEK HELP: ‘DON’T HESITATE'

Lucy Morgan on kayak in Maine

Lucy Morgan, 6, during the family's vacation in Maine. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Lucy was unexpectedly struck when the shaft of the racket, which was being used by her 10-year-old brother, broke apart and flew into her skull.

"Due to a freak accident with a racquet that broke on a downward swing, a sharp piece had entered Lucy’s skull while she was sitting on the sideline and caused catastrophic injury," Jesse wrote. "She was still breathing but unresponsive as I held her with Bethany crying out to God."

Lucy Morgan and her family

Lucy was taken to a nearby pediatric hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Portland, Maine. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Lucy was taken to a local hospital before being moved to a hospital in Portland, Maine.

Her father documented the hardships as the family cried out to God for a miracle for their young daughter's life.

AMERICAN MISSIONARIES KILLED BY HAITIAN GANG ‘GAVE EVERYTHING’ FOR PEOPLE THERE: FAMILY

On the second day of Lucy's stay at the hospital, Jesse and his wife, Bethany, shared the severity of Lucy's life with her three siblings.

"We broke the news as gently as we could, but that is a conversation you never want to have with a 4-year-old, 8-year-old, and 10-year-old," he wrote.

Lucy Morgan

Lucy's brothers stand beside her while she remained in the pediatric intensive care unit until her death on June 5. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

While doctors evaluated and reevaluated Lucy's health, her three siblings showed their compassion by gently holding their sister's hand, kissing her and creating artwork in her honor. 

"From Shiloh’s creativity and sweet care, to Silas’ kisses and hugs, they each are being taught to understand their limits and to make a choice to grieve as they can," Jesse wrote. "Whether that’s coming right up to her bedside to hold her hand or talk to her, or waiting while they craft something before entering slowly, it’s all welcome."

Lucy Morgan and her mother in a hospital bed sleeping

Four days later, Lucy died due to her injuries, the family said. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Four days after the accident, Lucy succumbed to her injury.

"After significant thorough testing and even more repeated tests to be certain, brain death was declared at 1:32 a.m. on June 5, and her heart stopped beating around 4 a.m.," Jesse wrote. 

Lucy was with Jesus.

— Jesse Morgan, father of Lucy Morgan

"Lucy was with Jesus," he said.

Lucy's prayer journal

Lucy had a prayer journal that she wrote and drew in. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Lucy's prayer journal

Lucy Morgan wrote in her prayer journal, writing, "God and Lucy." (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

The parents held onto the hope that Lucy "believed in Jesus' death and resurrection."

SOUTH CAROLINA WOMAN'S HAND AMPUTATED AFTER BURNING IT IN FREAK ACCIDENT WITH HAIR DRYER

"Four weeks ago she asked Bethany how to be with God and be saved," Jesse wrote. "Bethany explained it to her and offered to pray with her, but ‘Miss Independent’ wanted to do it herself. She went to her room and prayed to God to forgive her and that she believed in Jesus' death and resurrection."

"What a gift," he said.

Picture in Lucy's prayer journal

Lucy's prayer journal also contained drawings of the family and the Bible, her father said. (Jesse Morgan via New Creation Living Blog)

Jesse wrote that he and his wife were comforted after finding her "prayer journal," saying that it felt "as if God was writing with her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s almost as if God was writing with her, drawing her to himself," Jesse wrote. "How a six-year-old journals like this is beyond me. After that, she seemed to get writer’s block and just draw beautiful pictures of Bible stories and hearts."

"Bless you on your journey," Jesse concluded the blog posts. "He will hold you fast."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.