New Jersey girl, 6, dies in tragic badminton accident 4 weeks after asking ‘how to be with God and be saved'

A 6-year-old New Jersey girl died from head trauma caused by a freak accident involving a badminton racket on the final day of a family vacation with her parents and three siblings.

Lucy Morgan and her family were enjoying their time in Limerick, Maine before tragedy struck on their last full day there, according to the girl's father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey.

"We had an amazing lake cottage in Maine and were simply enjoying life together on our last full day here. We were eating a quick lunch by the lake and the kids decided to try badminton in the front yard," Jesse wrote on his blog, New Creation Living.

"Bethany and I were relaxing in the back when we heard screaming," he said.

PASTOR BASED IN DALLAS SHARES DEPRESSION JOURNEY, URGES OTHERS TO SEEK HELP: ‘DON’T HESITATE'

Lucy was unexpectedly struck when the shaft of the racket, which was being used by her 10-year-old brother, broke apart and flew into her skull.

"Due to a freak accident with a racquet that broke on a downward swing, a sharp piece had entered Lucy’s skull while she was sitting on the sideline and caused catastrophic injury," Jesse wrote. "She was still breathing but unresponsive as I held her with Bethany crying out to God."

Lucy was taken to a local hospital before being moved to a hospital in Portland, Maine.

Her father documented the hardships as the family cried out to God for a miracle for their young daughter's life.

AMERICAN MISSIONARIES KILLED BY HAITIAN GANG ‘GAVE EVERYTHING’ FOR PEOPLE THERE: FAMILY

On the second day of Lucy's stay at the hospital, Jesse and his wife, Bethany, shared the severity of Lucy's life with her three siblings.

"We broke the news as gently as we could, but that is a conversation you never want to have with a 4-year-old, 8-year-old, and 10-year-old," he wrote.

While doctors evaluated and reevaluated Lucy's health, her three siblings showed their compassion by gently holding their sister's hand, kissing her and creating artwork in her honor.

"From Shiloh’s creativity and sweet care, to Silas’ kisses and hugs, they each are being taught to understand their limits and to make a choice to grieve as they can," Jesse wrote. "Whether that’s coming right up to her bedside to hold her hand or talk to her, or waiting while they craft something before entering slowly, it’s all welcome."

Four days after the accident, Lucy succumbed to her injury.

"After significant thorough testing and even more repeated tests to be certain, brain death was declared at 1:32 a.m. on June 5, and her heart stopped beating around 4 a.m.," Jesse wrote.

Lucy was with Jesus. — Jesse Morgan, father of Lucy Morgan

"Lucy was with Jesus," he said.

The parents held onto the hope that Lucy "believed in Jesus' death and resurrection."

SOUTH CAROLINA WOMAN'S HAND AMPUTATED AFTER BURNING IT IN FREAK ACCIDENT WITH HAIR DRYER

"Four weeks ago she asked Bethany how to be with God and be saved," Jesse wrote. "Bethany explained it to her and offered to pray with her, but ‘Miss Independent’ wanted to do it herself. She went to her room and prayed to God to forgive her and that she believed in Jesus' death and resurrection."

"What a gift," he said.

Jesse wrote that he and his wife were comforted after finding her "prayer journal," saying that it felt "as if God was writing with her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s almost as if God was writing with her, drawing her to himself," Jesse wrote. "How a six-year-old journals like this is beyond me. After that, she seemed to get writer’s block and just draw beautiful pictures of Bible stories and hearts."

"Bless you on your journey," Jesse concluded the blog posts. "He will hold you fast."