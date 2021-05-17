New Jersey issues new COVID-19 guidance, but maintains masks in public spaces

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that his state will adopt new coronavirus guidance, along with New York and Connecticut, which will go into effect starting May 19.

The move follows a three-day examination of the CDC's new guidelines, with each tristate administration agreeing to the changes.

"This virus is on the run, and it is thanks to each and every one of you," Murphy said at a press conference.

The state's mask mandate will remain in place for indoor public spaces, such as a store, a restaurant or similar, but fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in private settings. New Jersey will remove a need for masks outdoor in any setting, though, it never required masks outdoors as long as social distancing was possible.

New Jersey had already planned to drop capacity limits starting May 19, but social distancing in restaurants, bars, theaters and houses of worship will continue, NBC New York reported.

Students will resume full in-person learning in 2021-22. Full-time remote learning options will no longer be available.

Murphy said that new "back to school" guidance for the fall term will likely publish in June.

The state is also lifting its travel advisory, removing the need for quarantine when moving and out of the state.

Murphy urged residents to get the vaccine if they have not already, as it will allow him to further remove restrictions in the state.

The state’s transmission rate declined to 0.66 on Sunday, indicating a slowdown in transmission.