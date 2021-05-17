Expand / Collapse search
New York
NY to adopt CDC mask guidance starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

'All the arrows are now pointed in the right direction,' governor says

By Cameron Cawthorne | Fox News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that his state will adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance on masks starting Wednesday.

During a COVID-19 briefing at Radio City Music Hall, Cuomo said vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors except in nursing homes, homeless shelters, on public transportation, correctional facilities, schools, and health care facilities.

"All the arrows are now pointed in the right direction, so let’s get back to life," Cuomo said.

"What we do today is really going to define what tomorrow is all about," Cuomo said Monday. "We are managing COVID. We haven't defeated COVID. More work needs to be done on the vaccination front. We're going to find more creative ways for people to take vaccines."

